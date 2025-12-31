Taiwan coastguard says Chinese ships 'withdrawing' after drills

TAIPEI: Chinese warships and coastguard vessels are withdrawing from waters around Taiwan, the island's coastguard said on Wednesday, with Beijing's military drills appearing to be "over."

China launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter jets, navy ships and coastguard vessels around the island on Monday and Tuesday in live-fire drills aimed at simulating a blockade of the Taiwan's key ports and assaults on maritime targets.

Taipei, which slammed the two-day war games as "highly provocative and reckless," said the manoeuvre failed to impose a blockade on the island.

Communist China has never ruled democratic Taiwan, but Beijing claims the island of 23 million people is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it.

"The warships and coastguard vessels are withdrawing, but a few are still lingering outside the 24-nautical-mile line," Hsieh Ching-chin, deputy director-general of Taiwan's coastguard, told AFP, indicating the "drills should be over."

Taiwan's coastguard has maintained a deployment of 11 ships at sea because China Coast Guard vessels "haven't completely left the area yet" and "we can't let our guard down," he said.

Beijing has not yet publicly declared the drills to be finished.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te warned on Wednesday that Chinese drills targeting the island "are not an isolated incident" and pose "significant risks" to the region.

"China's authoritarian expansion and escalating coercion pose significant risks to regional stability and also impact global shipping, trade and peace," Lai said at a promotion and rank conferment ceremony for military officers in Taipei.