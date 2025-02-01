Taiwan bans government agencies from using DeepSeek

TAIPEI: Taiwan has banned workers in the public sector and at key infrastructure facilities from using DeepSeek, saying it was a Chinese product and could endanger national security.

DeepSeek launched its R1 chatbot last month, claiming it matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pace-setters in the United States for a fraction of the investment.

Countries including South Korea, Ireland, France, Australia and Italy have raised questions about the Chinese AI startup's data practices.

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs said Friday all government agencies and critical infrastructure should not use DeepSeek because it "endangers national information security".

"DeepSeek AI service is a Chinese product," the ministry said in a statement.

"Its operation involves cross-border transmission and information leakage and other information security concerns."