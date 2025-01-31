Can DeepSeek disrupt hegemony of US tech giants?

BENGALURU: The low-cost AI model from DeepSeek, R1, is now the most downloaded model across the globe and AI experts are drawing comparison with OpenAI's o1. R1, a reasoning model, is trained with fewer chips compared with other models and so, it is cheaper.

Reasoning models

Big companies are now coming up with reasoning models that cost huge money as these require computing resources to run. These models think and consider various approaches to generate a response. Be it OpenAI o1 series models, R1 or Alibaba Cloud's reasoning AI model QwQ, these perform complex reasoning and arrive at solutions within seconds or minutes. Alibaba has now come up with a new version of its Qwen 2.5 model and it claims that the model outperforms across the board GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3 and Llama-3.1-405B.

Tech experts point out that many companies will now launch new versions that will be more accurate and also cheaper. Anil Kumar, CTO, Exotel, says, "What we saw with DeepSeek, though shocking, was expected. It follows the familiar pattern of efficiencies coming in after any tech gets popular and crosses the schism of value proposition. This shows that GenAI is working and we are just scratching the surface (think of it as we are in the Nokia 3310 days of the smartphone). The best is yet to come!"

Another reason DeepSeek garnered attention was because of its verbose reasoning that wowed people just like ChatGPT impressed users in its initial days. "OpenAI’s o1 model already did this chain-of-thought-reasoning without being verbose. With models getting cheaper to build and run, value shifts away from chips to higher in the chain to use-case builders," Kumar adds.