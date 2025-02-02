China shrugs off new Trump tariffs but bruising trade war looms with US

BEIJING: Donald Trump's new tariffs will probably not have a major impact on China's economy but may herald the opening salvo of another bruising trade war with Beijing, analysts said Sunday.

The US President on Saturday announced sweeping measures against major trade partners, with goods from China facing an additional 10 percent tariff on top of the duties they already endure.

Trump said the measures aimed to punish countries for failing to halt flows of illegal migrants and drugs including fentanyl into the United States.

However, his action against Beijing was "not a big shock to China's economy," according to Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management. Given Beijing had already factored in higher tariffs this year, the move was "unlikely to change the market expectation on China's macro outlook," Zhang said.

"I don't think China needs to take action, such as exchange rate depreciation, to offset (the impact)," he added.

According to Bloomberg Economics, the 10 percent levy could knock out 40 percent of Beijing's goods exports to the US, affecting 0.9 percent of Chinese GDP. That is a small fraction of China's vast economy, but it would put extra pressure on policymakers already grappling with slowing growth, a property sector crisis, and sluggish domestic consumption.