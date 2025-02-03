Fans at Raptors game continue trend of booing US national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada

TORONTO: Fans at a Toronto Raptors game continued an emerging trend Sunday of booing the American national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada.

Fans of the NBA's lone Canadian franchise booed the anthem after similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America's northern neighbor reality.

After initially cheering for the 15-year-old female singer, fans booed throughout "The Star-Spangled Banner" performance. At the end, mixed boos and cheers could be heard before the crowd erupted in applause for the Canadian anthem, "O Canada."

Fans also booed Sunday night when Agasha Mutesasira began her performance of the American national anthem in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday night when the NHL's Canucks hosted the Detroit Red Wings.

"I mean, it's too bad, right? It is what it is," Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, who was born in New York, said after Detroit's win. "I guess you can maybe understand it from this side but seems like it's a thing that's going around the league right now."

Trump declared an economic emergency Saturday in order to place taxes of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China. Energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at a 10% rate.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's president ordered retaliatory tariffs on goods from America in response.