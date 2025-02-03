North Korea slams US Secretary of State Rubio for calling it a 'rogue state', dismisses remark as 'nonsense'

SEOUL: North Korea on Monday criticised Marco Rubio for calling the country a "rogue state", dismissing a comment made by the top US diplomat during a recent interview as "nonsense".

In Pyongyang's first public denunciation of the new Trump administration, a foreign ministry spokesman said that the nuclear-armed country would "never tolerate any provocation of the US".

North Korea "will take tough counteraction", against any US actions, according to a statement carried on state news service KCNA.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump said he would "reach out" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after previously meeting with him during his first term.

In a recent radio interview, Rubio mentioned North Korea and Iran as "rogue states" that "you have to deal with" when making foreign policy decisions.

The foreign ministry spokesman dismissed Rubio's "nonsense" remarks, which "thoughtlessly tarnish the image of a sovereign state as a grave political provocation".

Rubio's comments were "nothing new" and "it would be more surprising if he had said (a) good word about the DPRK", he added, using the official acronym for the North.