South Africa's HIV clinics scramble over US aid freeze

JOHANNESBURG: The gates at a Johannesburg LGBTQ clinic called OUT have been closed for more than a week and HIV prevention and treatment services suspended for its 6,000 clients.

The lights are also off at the University of the Witwatersrand's HIV project, a leader in the provision of services to sex workers in South Africa, a country with one of the largest HIV-positive populations in the world.

They are among the several South African HIV/AIDS healthcare providers that have been confused, angry and scrambling for survival since US President Donald Trump issued a 90-day freeze last week on Washington's foreign aid.

"Short-term, I hope that some money can flow so that medium- and long- term, we can make other plans," said Dawie Nel, the director at OUT, whose Engage Men's Health clinic in Johannesburg has a note fixed to the gate that announces it is "temporarily closed".

South Africa is one of the largest recipients of funds from the US HIV/AIDS response programme called PEPFAR, a project launched in 2003 and now paused by the funding freeze.

PEPFAR accounts for 17 percent of the country's HIV budget, ensuring some 5.5 million people receive anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment, according to the health ministry.

"The US is a totally unreliable partner," said Nel. "The system is very volatile and chaotic."

OUT's services identify around four to five cases of HIV a day along with other sexually transmitted diseases, he said.

It had been banking on $2 million in US funds to continue until September to provide its 2,000 clients with HIV treatment and another 4,000 clients with the preventative drug PrEP.

Left behind

Around 14 percent of South Africans, around 8.45 million people, were HIV positive in 2022, according to government statistics, one of the highest rates in the world.