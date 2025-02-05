Rahim Al-Hussaini is named the new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

LISBON: Rahim Al-Hussaini was named Wednesday as the new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims, following the death of his father.

The 53-year-old was designated as the Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims, in his father's will. His father died Tuesday in Portugal.

The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state.

The Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced earlier that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV and 49th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, died surrounded by his family.

Prince Rahim is the eldest son of the former Aga Khan. He was educated in the U.S., having studied comparative literature at Brown University, and has served on the boards of various agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network, the spiritual leader's main philanthropic organization, according to a statement it released Wednesday.