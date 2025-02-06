Israel begins preparations for 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians from Gaza as Egypt lobbies against Trump plan

CAIRO: Israel said on Thursday it has begun preparations for the removal of large numbers of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in line with President Donald Trump's plan for the territory. Officials meanwhile said Egypt has launched a diplomatic blitz behind the scenes to try and head off the plan.

The Trump administration has already dialed back aspects of the proposal after it was widely rejected internationally, claiming the relocation of Palestinians would be temporary. U.S. officials have provided few details about how or when the plan would be carried out.

The Palestinians have vehemently rejected Trump's proposal, asserting that they will not leave their homeland.

Egypt has warned that such a plan could undermine its peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of stability and American influence in the Middle East for decades.

Saudi Arabia, another key U.S. ally, has also rejected any mass transfer of Palestinians and says it will not normalize relations with Israel — a key goal of the Trump administration — without the creation of a Palestinian state that includes Gaza.

Trump and Israeli officials have depicted the proposed relocation from war-ravaged Gaza as voluntary, but the Palestinians have universally expressed their determination to remain in their homeland.

Trump and Israeli officials have not said how they would respond if Palestinians refuse to leave. But Human Rights Watch and other groups say the plan, if implemented, would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” the forcible relocation of the civilian population of an ethnic group from a geographic area.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he has ordered the military to make preparations to facilitate the emigration of large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza through land crossings as well as “special arrangements for exit by sea and air.”

There were no immediate signs of such preparations on the ground.