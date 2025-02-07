Israel PM gifts golden pager to Trump symbolising attack on Hezbollah

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave US President Donald Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week, in a symbolic gesture marking Israel's shocking attack on Hezbollah last year.

The gift symbolises "a turning point in the war" against Hezbollah, when Israel carried out a deadly operation against the Lebanese group using exploding pagers in September 2024, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"This strategic operation showcases Israel's strength, technological superiority, and ingenuity against its enemies," it said on Thursday.

Israel shocked Hezbollah with the attacks, in which exploding pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens of fighters and wounded thousands, according to Lebanese authorities.