Hezbollah Pager Explosions: Are Your Gadgets Safe?

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind incident, hundreds of pagers used by Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah exploded on September 18. The explosions caused serious damage, claiming more than 10 lives and injuring more than 3,000 people, raising several questions about gadget safety. Following the attack, concerns were raised about whether similar incidents could occur with other devices, such as smartphones, laptops, or any other gadget, given that lithium-ion batteries are also part of these devices. Now, the big question is: are your gadgets safe?

What is a pager, and why did Hezbollah use it?

According to reports, Hezbollah used pagers for security concerns. A pager, also known as a beeper, is a simple communication device that receives short messages via radio frequencies. Popular before the widespread use of mobile phones, pagers were used for one-way communication, typically for alerts, notifications, or short messages. Hezbollah used the outdated device to evade Israeli intelligence surveillance. Simply put, pagers operate with simple technology, making it difficult to track users. Some reports suggest that Israeli agents inserted explosives into the pagers ordered from a Taiwanese manufacturer, although the company denied the claims. If true, this indicates the explosion was triggered remotely using advanced means.

How vulnerable is your smartphone?

A few believe that pagers were tampered with before being delivered to Hezbollah members, because the devices did not show malfunctions such as overheating. Reports say a tiny explosive measuring as little as 1 ounce was implanted next to the battery of each pager. A switch was also embedded that could be triggered remotely to detonate the explosives in the beepers. This poses the question: what are the risks of relying on lithium-ion batteries used in both pagers and smartphones? Does it mean that other devices are also vulnerable? Technically it is possible but chances for mobile devices to be sabotaged are minimal.