Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu gifts Trump golden pager as symbol of Israel's deadly Hezbollah operation

In return, Trump gifted Netanyahu a signed photograph of the two leaders, with the inscription, "To Bibi, A great leader!" This exchange took place as Netanyahu became the first foreign leader to meet Trump in the Oval Office since his return to the White House following his victory in the 2024 US presidential elections.

During their discussions, the two leaders also addressed various geopolitical matters, including strategies to counter Iran and a renewed push for an Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation deal. In a joint press conference, Trump made a controversial announcement that the US would take over the Gaza Strip, referring to it as a "demolition site", with plans for redevelopment after Palestinians were resettled elsewhere. Netanyahu praised the idea, suggesting it could "change history" and that it was "worthwhile really pursuing this avenue."

The meeting underscored the close ties between the US and Israel, with Trump continuing to emphasise his strong support for the Jewish state. Netanyahu also referred to Trump as Israel's "greatest friend" and lauded his "willingness to think outside the box" to help Israel eliminate Hamas.