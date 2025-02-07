Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu gifts Trump golden pager as symbol of Israel's deadly Hezbollah operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a golden pager during their meeting in Washington on Tuesday, a gesture laden with political significance. The unique gift alluded to a deadly operation Israel carried out against Hezbollah in Lebanon in September 2024, which involved targeting members of the Iran-backed militant group using pagers and later walkie-talkies.
On 17 September 2024, an attack using explosive-laden pagers struck Hezbollah members, triggering a wave of explosions that killed at least 37 people, including some children, and injured nearly 3,000 others. A day later, the explosions continued with walkie-talkies rigged with explosives. This operation, while targeting Hezbollah, also caused significant civilian casualties, leading to widespread condemnation in Lebanon.
According to CNN, The golden pager, presented to Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office, came mounted on a dissected tree trunk, bearing the inscription, "Press with both hands." Accompanying it was a plaque with a message in black lettering: "To President Donald J. Trump, Our greatest friend and greatest ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."
Upon receiving the gift, Trump remarked, "That was a great operation," acknowledging the significance of the Israeli strike.
In return, Trump gifted Netanyahu a signed photograph of the two leaders, with the inscription, "To Bibi, A great leader!" This exchange took place as Netanyahu became the first foreign leader to meet Trump in the Oval Office since his return to the White House following his victory in the 2024 US presidential elections.
During their discussions, the two leaders also addressed various geopolitical matters, including strategies to counter Iran and a renewed push for an Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation deal. In a joint press conference, Trump made a controversial announcement that the US would take over the Gaza Strip, referring to it as a "demolition site", with plans for redevelopment after Palestinians were resettled elsewhere. Netanyahu praised the idea, suggesting it could "change history" and that it was "worthwhile really pursuing this avenue."
The meeting underscored the close ties between the US and Israel, with Trump continuing to emphasise his strong support for the Jewish state. Netanyahu also referred to Trump as Israel's "greatest friend" and lauded his "willingness to think outside the box" to help Israel eliminate Hamas.