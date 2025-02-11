Jordan to take 2,000 sick Gaza kids as Trump pushes takeover plan

WASHINGTON: Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday told Donald Trump that his country would take in some 2,000 sick children from war-torn Gaza, as the US president pushed his plan to take over the territory and push out Palestinians.

Speaking at the White House, Abdullah added that Egypt would present a proposal on how countries in the region could "work" with Trump on the plan, despite Arab nations and the Palestinians having rejected it outright.

"I think one of the things that we can do right away is take 2,000 children, cancer children who are in a very ill state, that is possible," Abdullah said as Trump welcomed him and Crown Prince Hussein in the Oval Office.

Trump called it a "beautiful gesture" and said he didn't know about it before the Jordanian monarch's arrival at the White House.

The US president meanwhile backed down on a suggestion that he could withhold aid for Jordan and Egypt if they refused to take in more than two million Palestinians from Gaza.

"I think we'll do something. I don't have to threaten that, I do believe we're above that," Trump said.