Extradition issue bilateral process, hope states cooperate: UN officials on Hasina

GENEVA: Amid efforts by Bangladesh's interim government to bring ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina back from India, top UN officials said the issue of extradition is a bilateral process and hoped that states will cooperate and support each other towards ensuring accountability.

"The bottom line is that all those responsible for what happened and what amount to very serious human rights violations and possibly international crimes are held accountable," Rory Mungoven, Chief of the Asia-Pacific Region of The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said at a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

Hasina, the Amami League leader, resigned and escaped to India on August 5 after anti-discrimination protests against the quota system turned into a movement and ousted her 16-year regime from power.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for crimes against humanity and genocide.

Responding to questions on Hasina and her extradition from India, Mungoven said: "The issue of extradition is really a bilateral process that we hope that states will cooperate and support each other towards this goal of accountability, whether that's India or other states where people may take refuge."

He said there are other ways that states can cooperate and support Bangladesh as well, for instance, investigating corruption and tracing assets or ill-gotten, stolen funds.

"The important thing is cooperation first," he said, adding that any extradition or trial process should respect due process and international standards.