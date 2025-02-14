Handshakes and hugs over, here are the key takeaways from Modi-Trump meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump shook hands, hugged each other and there was plenty of warmth too.

But what was the end result of the meeting whose main agenda was to humour Trump and avoid big shock and awe missiles coming India's way.

When Modi and Trump met at the White House on Thursday, the two leaders spoke about easing tariffs, resolving trade issues and shoring up defense ties.

Even though Trump threatened to impose tariffs, the two leaders decided that they would talk about trade, signaling that New Delhi and Washington could offer each other concessions.

Trump called Modi a “much better negotiator than me,” while Modi played on Trump’s “MAGA,” or “Make America Great Again,” catchphrase, saying he was determined to “Make India Great Again.”

Here are the key takeaways from the Tango in Washington:

New Initiative: Launched the "U.S.-India COMPACT" (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology)to drive change in military, commerce, and technology cooperation.

Defence Cooperation:

Plans to sign a new 10-year framework for U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership.

Expanded U.S. defense sales to India, including advanced weapons systems.

U.S. and India to review arms transfer regulations to streamline defense trade.

New initiatives for autonomous systems and defense technology cooperation, including joint production.

Military cooperation to be enhanced in air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace.

Trade & Investment: