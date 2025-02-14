Handshakes and hugs over, here are the key takeaways from Modi-Trump meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump shook hands, hugged each other and there was plenty of warmth too.
But what was the end result of the meeting whose main agenda was to humour Trump and avoid big shock and awe missiles coming India's way.
When Modi and Trump met at the White House on Thursday, the two leaders spoke about easing tariffs, resolving trade issues and shoring up defense ties.
Even though Trump threatened to impose tariffs, the two leaders decided that they would talk about trade, signaling that New Delhi and Washington could offer each other concessions.
Trump called Modi a “much better negotiator than me,” while Modi played on Trump’s “MAGA,” or “Make America Great Again,” catchphrase, saying he was determined to “Make India Great Again.”
Here are the key takeaways from the Tango in Washington:
New Initiative: Launched the "U.S.-India COMPACT" (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology)to drive change in military, commerce, and technology cooperation.
Defence Cooperation:
Plans to sign a new 10-year framework for U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership.
Expanded U.S. defense sales to India, including advanced weapons systems.
U.S. and India to review arms transfer regulations to streamline defense trade.
New initiatives for autonomous systems and defense technology cooperation, including joint production.
Military cooperation to be enhanced in air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace.
Trade & Investment:
Mission 500: A goal to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.
Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations set for fall 2025.
Efforts to remove trade barriers and increase market access in agriculture, industrial goods, and pharmaceuticals.
Indian companies’ investments in the U.S. are creating thousands of jobs.
Energy Security:
Reaffirmed commitment to U.S.-India Energy Security Partnership.
Collaboration on strategic petroleum reserves, oil, gas, and nuclear energy.
Support for India to join the International Energy Agency as a full member.
Technology & Innovation:
Launched the "U.S.-India TRUST" initiative to promote emerging technologies in defense, AI, semiconductors, and space.
Focus on AI infrastructure and R&D in critical minerals, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.
New space initiatives, including NASA-ISRO collaboration and joint missions like NISAR.
Multilateral Cooperation:
Emphasized cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, advocating for a free, open, and peaceful region.
Plans to launch new initiatives for the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and strengthen regional security.
Strengthened military cooperation, including India's leadership role in Combined Maritime Forces.
Counter-Terrorism:
Both leaders committed to combating terrorism from groups like Al-Qa'ida, ISIS, and others.
U.S. approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
People-to-People Cooperation/consular issues:
Focus on strengthening educational and cultural ties, with emphasis on student mobility and joint academic programs.
Streamlined frameworks for legal mobility of students, professionals, and tourists while addressing illegal immigration.
Commitment to stronger law enforcement cooperation on issues like organized crime and human trafficking.
