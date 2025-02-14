No US deep state role; will leave matter to PM Modi: Trump on Bangladesh crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared with US President Donald Trump his concerns over the recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation in that country, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said.

Trump hosted Modi for talks at the White House on Thursday (Friday India time) during which they discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

When asked about the alleged role of the US deep state in Bangladesh's regime change, Trump said, "There is no role for our deep state. This is something that PM (Modi) has been working on for a long time and has worked on for hundreds of years...I have been reading about it. I will leave Bangladesh to the PM."