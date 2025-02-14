US to supply F-35 jets to India, both sides to work on mega trade deal

Rana, currently detained at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles, is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the terror attack.

"He is going to be going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

"We're giving him back to India immediately" and more such extraditions could follow as we have quite a few requests (from New Delhi)," he added.

The US president also noted positive momentum in India-US cooperation in the civil-nuclear energy sector.

"In the groundbreaking development for the US nuclear industry, India is also reforming laws to welcome US nuclear technology to the Indian market," he said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said cooperation between India and the US can shape a better world.

A defence cooperation framework will be prepared for next decade, he said.

"One thing that I deeply appreciate, and I learn from President Trump, is that he keeps the national interest (of the US) supreme.

Like him, I also keep the national interest of India at the top of everything else," Modi said.

To a question on whether the issue relating to business tycoon Gautam Adani figured in the talks, Modi said: "India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine."

Modi said such individual matters are not discussed in talks between two leaders.

"Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said.

On ties between India and China following the eastern Ladakh border row, Trump described the "skirmishes" as "vicious".

I do see the skirmishes on the border which are quite vicious. If I could be of help," he said.

The US president said he wished China, India, Russia and the US -- all could get along well.