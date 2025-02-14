Zelenskyy to Vance: Ukraine wants 'security guarantees' as Trump seeks to end Ukraine-Russia war

MUNICH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday during a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance that his country wants “security guarantees” before any talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war.
Shortly before sitting down with Vance at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy said he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with U.S. President Trump.
Zelenskyy believes Trump is the key to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said the U.S president gave him his telephone number.
Trump upended years of steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine this week following a phone call with Putin. Many observers, particularly in Europe, hope Vance will shed at least some light on Trump’s ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war.
In his own remarks to the conference, Vance lectured European officials on free speech and illegal migration on the continent, warning elected officials that they risk losing public support if they don’t quickly change course.
“The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia. It’s not China. It’s not any other external actor,” Vance said. “What I worry about is the threat from within — the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.”
He warned European officials: “If you’re running in fear of your own voters there’s nothing America can do for you."
Vance's speech, and his passing mention of the 3-year-old war in Ukraine, came at a time of intense concern and uncertainty over the Trump administration’s foreign policy.
"In Washington, there is a new sheriff in town. And under Donald Trump’s leadership, we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square,” Vance said to tepid applause.
The vice president also warned the European officials against illegal migration, saying that the electorate didn’t vote to open “floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants" and referencing an attack Thursday in Munich where the suspect is a 24-year-old Afghan who arrived in Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2016.
The violence left more than 30 people injured and appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive.