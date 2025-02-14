Zelenskyy to Vance: Ukraine wants 'security guarantees' as Trump seeks to end Ukraine-Russia war

MUNICH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday during a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance that his country wants “security guarantees” before any talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war.

Shortly before sitting down with Vance at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy said he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with U.S. President Trump.

Zelenskyy believes Trump is the key to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said the U.S president gave him his telephone number.