Autopsy confirms OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's death as suicide, police close investigation

The San Francisco Police have confirmed that the OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's death was a suicide. The autopsy report established initial findings of the authorities which contended that there is no evidence of homicide, according to a report by Fortune.

Balaji, a 26-year-old Indian-American and former OpenAI researcher was found dead in his San Francisco home on November 26, 2024. His death raised suspicions, with his parents repeatedly claiming he had been murdered.

On Friday, the San Francisco Police and medical examiners announced that the investigation into Balaji’s death was officially closed, according to a 13-page report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) and a four-page response to the lawsuit. They confirmed their original conclusion that he died by suicide.

"The OCME found no evidence or information to establish a cause and manner of death for Mr Balaji other than a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," read the medical examiner's report.

"SFPD conducted an independent investigation and based on the information SFPD reviewed, there is insufficient evidence to find Mr. Balaji's death was the result of a homicide."

However, Balaji's parents have disputed the findings. They claim the autopsy was flawed and point out that the police did not obtain CCTV footage from the building where he lived while pointing out that no suicide note was found.

Poornima Rao, Balaji's mother, criticised the SFPD for what she called inaccuracies in the autopsy and police reports.

"They have never retrieved CCTV footage from the leasing office. We need a report from the police. We are only requesting a transparent investigation," she wrote on X.