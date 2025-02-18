'I will return and avenge...': Hasina accuses Yunus of unleashing terrorists to destroy Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus for the lawlessness in the country and said he has unleashed terrorists on its people.

The 16-year-long Hasina's Awami League regime was toppled in a students' uprising on August 5, 2024 when she fled Bangladesh for India.

"He (Yunus) dissolved all inquiry committees and unleashed terrorists to butcher people. They are destroying Bangladesh," Hasina said during a virtual interaction with widows and children of slain police officers killed during the July-August violent anti-government protests in 2024.

During the conversations, which appeared on social media on Tuesday, Hasina is seen consoling the mourning family members saying she was expecting to return home and avenge the killings.

"I will return and avenge the deaths of our policemen," she said and added that when her government was toppled, she too narrowly escaped death, by the grace of God, who definitely kept her alive to do something good.

"Yunus has no experience in running a government," the deposed prime minister said adding, "We need to put an end to this lawlessness."

The virtual conversation, via Zoom, was moderated by the party's Europe Chapter Nazrul Islam.