Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to hash out recovery plan for Gaza

RIYADH: Arab leaders were gathering in Saudi Arabia on Friday to hammer out a recovery plan for Gaza aimed at countering President Donald Trump's proposal for US control of the territory and the expulsion of its people.

Trump's plan has united Arab states in opposition to it, but disagreements remain over who should govern the war-ravaged Palestinian territory and how to fund its reconstruction.

"We're at a very important historic juncture in the Arab-Israeli or Israeli-Palestinian conflict... where potentially the United States under Trump could create new facts on the ground that are irreversible," Andreas Krieg, a King's College London expert said.

Trump triggered global outrage when he proposed the United States "take over the Gaza Strip" and relocate its more than two million residents to Egypt and Jordan.

A source close to the Saudi government told AFP that Arab leaders would discuss "a reconstruction plan to counter Trump's plan for Gaza".