Child hostages identified but body Hamas released was not their mother, Israel says

TEL AVIV: The remains of two child hostages have been identified but another body released by Hamas was not the boys' mother, the Israeli military said early Friday.

Hamas militants had turned over four bodies Thursday under the tenuous ceasefire that has paused over 15 months of war. One was that of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted during the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7, 2023.

The remains of Ariel and Kfir Bibas were identified by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police and the family was notified, the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement. It said the boys were murdered in captivity in November 2023.

The identification process for the additional body received determined it was not that of Shiri Bibas or any other hostage, the Israeli military said.

"This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages," the military said. "We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages."

Hamas did not immediately respond to Israel's announcement that the body was not of the boys' mother.

The announcement from the Israeli military comes as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began Jan. 19 remains shaky. A series of explosions Thursday on three parked buses rattled central Israel. The Israeli military said early Friday it had imposed restrictions on Palestinian movement and sealed off parts of in the West Bank amid its ongoing security operations there.

A statement on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military would "carry out an intensive operation against centers of terrorism" in the West Bank, raising the specter of a further escalation there.

The handover of four bodies to Israel during the day Thursday had set off a nationwide outpouring of grief as flag-waving crowds lined highways on a rainy day to pay respect to a convoy carrying the coffins and thousands packed a Tel Aviv square in an emotional nighttime vigil.