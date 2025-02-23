'They take advantage of us’: Trump amid row over alleged USAID funding to India
Reaffirming his strong position on the alleged United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding for elections in India, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India does not require the financial assistance.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump questioned why the US was providing $18 million in aid to assist with India’s elections.
“18 million dollars for helping India with its elections. Why the hell? Why don't we just go to old paper ballots, and let them help us with their elections, right? Voter ID. Wouldn't that be nice? We're giving money to India for elections. They don't need money," he said while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference, reported news agency ANI.
Trump also lashed out at India’s trade policies, claiming the country benefits disproportionately from the US. "They take advantage of us pretty good. One of the highest tariffed nations in the world. We try and sell something, and they impose a 200 percent tariff," he said, criticising India's high tariffs while the US continues to give financial aid for its elections.
Trump’s comments followed a response from Extenal affairs minister S. Jaishankar, who expressed concern over the US President’s claims that USAID provided $21 million to boost voter turnout in India.
Jaishankar described the allegations as "concerning" and "worrisome." On Saturday, he stated that the Indian government was investigating the matter.
“Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning… I think, as a government, we’re looking into it,” EAM Jaishankar said.
“My sense is that the facts will come out…USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It’s worrisome, and if there’s something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI)