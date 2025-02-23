'They take advantage of us’: Trump amid row over alleged USAID funding to India

Reaffirming his strong position on the alleged United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding for elections in India, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India does not require the financial assistance.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump questioned why the US was providing $18 million in aid to assist with India’s elections.

“18 million dollars for helping India with its elections. Why the hell? Why don't we just go to old paper ballots, and let them help us with their elections, right? Voter ID. Wouldn't that be nice? We're giving money to India for elections. They don't need money," he said while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference, reported news agency ANI.