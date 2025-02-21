'Deeply troubling': MEA reacts to US President Trump's $21 million USAID fund claim

On February 16, DOGE listed items on which “US taxpayer dollars were being spent,” and the list included “USD 21M for voter turnout in India.” DOGE noted that all of the items have now been cancelled.

"We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously deeply troubling.

This has raised concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, but relevant authorities are examining the issue, and hopefully, we will have an update on that subsequently," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to Trump's remark that "USAID’s USD 21 million to India is to ‘get someone else elected’."