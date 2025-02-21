'Deeply troubling': MEA reacts to US President Trump's $21 million USAID fund claim

The Centre on Friday raised serious concerns over recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who alleged that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated a USD 21 million fund to India with the intent of "influencing its electoral process."
Addressing a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the claims as "deeply troubling" and assured that the matter is being examined by relevant authorities.
Trump's remarks came days after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, disclosed that USAID contributed USD 21 million to the Election Commission to boost voter turnout in India.
On February 16, DOGE listed items on which “US taxpayer dollars were being spent,” and the list included “USD 21M for voter turnout in India.” DOGE noted that all of the items have now been cancelled.
"We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously deeply troubling.
This has raised concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs.
Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, but relevant authorities are examining the issue, and hopefully, we will have an update on that subsequently," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to Trump's remark that "USAID’s USD 21 million to India is to ‘get someone else elected’."
During his speech in Miami earlier this week, Trump announced the cancellation of the USAID grant to India and claimed that the previous Joe Biden-led administration was attempting to interfere in India's 2024 Lok Sabha elections to "elect someone else."
"Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, USD 21 million! I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected," Trump had said.
Trump's remarks triggered a political slugfest in India, with the BJP launching a scathing attack on Congress, accusing Rahul Gandhi of being a "traitor" and of colluding with foreign forces to weaken India.
Congress, on the other hand, pointed to an Indian Express report that claimed no USAID grant has been allocated for any election-related projects in India since 2008.
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the USD 21 million mentioned by US President Donald Trump was used to "sustain deep-state assets" in India, who work to deflect such revelations.
Malviya clarified that Trump's mention of kickbacks was not a mix-up with the USD 29 million funneled into Bangladesh, and suggested that the money was used for political maneuvering in India.
In response, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera slammed the government, stating that if the Modi government allowed such a large sum to enter the country, it would be a matter of shame.
He also pointed out that when questioned, the Modi government claimed the money came in 2012 during the UPA regime, raising the question of whether the BJP won the 2014 election with this funding.
Congress has also called on the central government to release a white paper detailing USAID funding and financial contributions from similar agencies operating in India.