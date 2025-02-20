Rahul Gandhi acting as 'tool for foreign agencies' to undermine India's interest: BJP on Trump's remarks

Addressing an event in Miami on Thursday, Trump once again questioned the USAID funding of USD 21 million for "voter turnout" in India and said "I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected".

Latching on to Trump's remarks, Malviya in a series of posts on X said Prime Minister Modi had warned of foreign influence, not once, but on multiple occasions during the 2024 election campaigns.

He also posted a video in which Trump was heard making such remarks.

"Now, former (sic) US President Donald Trump has confirmed that there was indeed an attempt to influence the Indian election and install someone other than Prime Minister Modi," he said.