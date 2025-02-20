Government should bring out white paper on USAID's support in India over decades: Congress

NEW DELHI: Amid a row over alleged funding by USAID for raising voter turnout in India, the Congress on Thursday demanded that the Indian government should bring out a white paper on the US agency's support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades.

The Congress also dubbed US President Donald Trump's claims related to USAID as "nonsensical".

The opposition party's assertion comes after President Donald Trump questioned the purpose of providing USD 21 million to India for "voter turnout".

"Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected," Trump has said.