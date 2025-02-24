Merz prioritises Ukraine and US, vows to tackle migration, economy after German election win

BERLIN: Germany's mainstream conservatives led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election, ensuring that Ukraine has an even stronger supporter in the European Union's largest country and creating hopes for renewal in an economic powerhouse that has been badly battered in recent years.

The far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged to become the second-largest political force, gaining from a backlash against the high numbers of migrants and refugees the nation has absorbed over the past decade and a string of extremist attacks that has shaken its sense of security.

Merz, who is promising to unite Europe in the face of challenges from both Russia and the United States, is expected to become the country’s next leader. He vowed to do everything in his power to continue a good transatlantic relationship with the U.S., even if the Trump administration appears to have waning interest in Europe.

“If those who really do not just make ‘America First,’ but almost ‘America Alone’ their motto prevail, then it will be difficult," he told reporters Monday in his first post-election news conference. "But I remain hopeful that we will succeed in maintaining the transatlantic relationship.”

He warned that if the good relationship “is destroyed, it will not only be to the detriment of Europe, it will also be to the detriment of America.”