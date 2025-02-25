The fragile ceasefire in Gaza faces a key deadline. Will it last?

The first phase of the ceasefire that paused 15 months of brutal warfare between Israel and Hamas is set to end on Saturday, and it's unclear what comes next.

The two sides were supposed to start negotiating a second phase weeks ago in which Hamas would release all the remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

But those negotiations have not begun — there have only been preparatory talks — and the first phase has been jolted by one dispute after another.

Hamas has freed all 25 living hostages included in the first six-week phase ending on March 1 in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. It has also released the bodies of four captives and is expected to turn over four more, though it's unclear if that will happen Thursday as planned.

That leaves it with more than 60 captives, around half of whom are believed to be dead. Israel has meanwhile delayed the release of some 600 Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be freed last weekend over the treatment of the captives, who were paraded before crowds.

Israel is reportedly seeking an extension of the first phase to secure the freedom of more captives. But Hamas says it won't negotiate anything until the prisoners whose release was delayed are freed.

Negotiations over Phase 2 will be even more contentious.