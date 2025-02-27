Hamas hands over four dead hostages to Red Cross, as Palestinians leave Israeli prison

KHAN YOUNIS: Hamas handed over four dead hostages to the Red Cross early Thursday in exchange for Israel's release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, days before the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was to end.

An Israeli security official confirmed that Hamas handed the hostages' bodies to the Red Cross. Israel said the caskets were delivered with the help of Egyptian mediators through an Israeli crossing and an identification process had begun.

At around the same time, a Red Cross convoy carrying several dozen released Palestinian prisoners left Israel's Ofer prison. Crowds of cheering families, friends and supporters gathered in the West Bank town of Beitunia, jostling for a glimpse of the bus as it arrived.

Well-wishers greeted the released prisoners, hugging them and snapping photos. One released man made a victory sign as he was carried on the shoulders of supporters, with the crowd chanted "God is Great."

Hundreds of other prisoners were to be sent to Gaza, many of them detained after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and never charged.

Israel had delayed the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it called the cruel treatment of hostages during their handover by Hamas. The militant group has called the delay a "serious violation" of the ceasefire and said talks on a second phase aren't possible until the Palestinians are freed.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the latest release of hostages' bodies would be carried out without ceremony, as opposed to past Hamas releases with stage-managed events in front of crowds. Israel, along with the Red Cross and U.N. officials, have called the ceremonies humiliating for the hostages.