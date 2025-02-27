Trump administration says it's cutting 90 per cent of USAID foreign aid contracts

Trump on January 20 ordered what he said would be a 90-day program-by-program review of which foreign assistance programs deserved to continue, and cut off all foreign assistance funds almost overnight.

The funding freeze has stopped thousands of U.S.-funded programs abroad, and the administration and Musk's Department of Government Efficiency teams have pulled the majority of USAID staff off the job through forced leave and firings.

In the federal court filings Wednesday, nonprofits owed money on contracts with USAID describe both Trump political appointees and members of Musk's teams terminating USAID's contracts around the world at breakneck speed, without time for any meaningful review, they say.

"'There are MANY more terminations coming, so please gear up!''' a USAID official wrote staff Monday, in an email quoted by lawyers for the nonprofits in the filings.

The nonprofits, among thousands of contractors, owed billions of dollars in payment since the freeze began, called the en masse contract terminations a maneuver to get around complying with the order to lift the funding freeze temporarily. So did a Democratic lawmaker.

"The administration is brazenly attempting to blow through Congress and the courts by announcing the completion of their sham 'review' of foreign aid and the immediate termination of thousands of aid programs all over the world," said Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.