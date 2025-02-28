'Ridiculous and lame': South Africans mock Trump's proposal to accept white Afrikaners as refugees

JOHANNESBURG: On the streets of Johannesburg's student district, US President Donald Trump's offer to accept white Afrikaners as refugees landed as both "ridiculous" and "lame", among South Africans of all races.

Trump cut off aid to South Africa and claimed, without evidence, that the Pretoria government is seizing white-owned land and persecuting Afrikaners, descendants of European settlers.

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest person and Trump's right-hand man, has in the past echoed far-right conspiracy theories about a "white genocide" in the country.

"Trump doesn't know anything about this. I feel like Elon Musk is pushing him behind and saying: 'There's something there. Go look at it,'" said Lulusuku Mahlangu.

"Its greed," the electrical engineering student said. "When you have too much power, you think you can control everyone."

Many have expressed indignation and bemusement that whites could be assigned victim status in South Africa.

The white-supremacist apartheid government, headed by an Afrikaner nationalist party, ruled the country until 1994.

Whites still own two-thirds of farmland and on average earn three times as much as black South Africans.

"I find it funny because I live here and I don't see that sort of persecution in any way," said Lwandle Yende, 34.