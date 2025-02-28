With flattery and frank talk, Starmer urges Trump not to abandon Ukraine in press to end Russian war

Some of Trump's comments during Starmer's visit may only add to Europe's anxiety. The American leader expressed confidence that Putin won't press to restart the war if a truce can be reached.

"I think he'll keep his word," Trump said of Putin. "I've spoken to him, I've known him for a long time now, we had to go through the Russian hoax together."

The mention of "Russia hoax" is a reference to the FBI and Justice Department special counsel investigation that examined whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign illegally coordinated with Russia to sway the outcome of the US election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller found that although the Trump campaign welcomed Russia's help in the form of the release of hacked emails stolen from Democrats, there was insufficient evidence to prove that the campaign had colluded with Moscow.

After the joint new conference, Starmer was asked during an interview with Fox News Channel if he was worried about Putin not living up to any eventual agreement and responded, "I'm concerned about that because, historically, that's been the case."

He said Putin's history of reneging on agreements means that Britain and the rest of Europe will have to join with the United States to make sure the Russian president follows through this time. "We all need to come together to defend the deal if there is a deal," Stramer said.

Trump's rapprochement with Russia has nonetheless unsettled America's historic allies in Europe.

They have found themselves on their heels with Trump returning to the White House with a determination to dramatically make over US foreign policy to correspond with his "America First" world view.

The Trump administration held talks last week with Russia without Ukrainian or other European allies represented.

And this week, the US refused to sign on to resolutions at the United Nations blaming Russia for the war. The drifting White House view of Ukraine under Trump is leading to a tectonic shift in transatlantic relations.

Starmer applauded Trump's push to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but also urged that "it can't be peace that rewards the aggressor."

"History must be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader," Starmer said.

At their White House meeting, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to sign off on a contentious agreement that would give the US access to Ukraine's critical minerals, which are used in the aerospace, defense and nuclear industries. Zelenskyy had chafed at a deal without specific security guarantees from Washington.

Trump remains noncommittal about any coming American security guarantees, and insists that Russia would think twice about attacking again should the US build an economic footprint in Ukraine to extract critical minerals. "We are a backstop because we'll be over there, we'll be working in the country," Trump said.

If a truce can be reached, Starmer and Macron have agreed to send troops for a potential peacekeeping mission to Ukraine to ensure that fighting between Ukraine and Russia doesn't flare up again.