Ten injured in mass shooting outside nightclub in New York City

NEW YORK: At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Queens on Wednesday night, according to the New York City Police Department, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, a neighborhood in New York City, just before 11:20 pm.

Law enforcement reported that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children Medical Center.

None of the victims are in critical condition and all are expected to survive, according to the NYPD, the New York Post reported.

Footage shared on Citizen App showed a large police and ambulance presence outside the club. Amazura, known for its spacious interior that can accommodate up to 4,000 people, frequently hosts DJs and live events.

The incident of mass shooting in New York City follows the attack in New Orleans that claimed 15 lives.