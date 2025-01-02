Terror strikes New Orleans: Death toll climbs to 15 in French Quarter rampage

JANUARY: New Orleans rang in the new year with a tragedy as a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday, killing 15 and injuring dozens more in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street.

Authorities are now investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.

The rampage, which unfolded just after 3 am, left the city shaken and raised urgent questions about security measures in the bustling French Quarter.

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after crashing his rented truck.