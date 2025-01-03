Ahead of Trump's inauguration, debate on H1B visas intensifies

WASHINGTON: Three weeks ahead of Trump's inauguration here on January 20, the debate on foreign guest workers visas for highly skilled professionals, the H-1B, has intensified which has literally created divisions in both the Democratic and the Republican parties.

Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, which bring in the best of the talent and brains from across the world.

Highly skilled professionals from India walk away with the overwhelming number of H-1B visas "which is Congressional mandated 65,0000 every year and another 20,000 for those who received higher education from the US."