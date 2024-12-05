India in advantageous position to build deeper relations with Donald Trump 2.0, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The upcoming term of Donald Trump as the President of the U.S. is going to be an advantage for India, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar while speaking at an Assocham conference on Thursday.

“India is in a much more advantageous position than many other countries to build deeper relations with the incoming Donald Trump 2.0 administration in the US. Some countries are looking at Trump 2.0 as a political challenge, we are not. That separates us from a very large number of countries, so we are in a much more advantageous position to translate 2.0 into a deeper relationship,” Dr Jaishankar said.

India has undergone a tremendous change in the last 10 years. The third term of the Narendra Modi Government has impressed most nations and political leaders across the globe.