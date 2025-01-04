Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist quits The Washington Post after Jeff Bezos cartoon is killed

In her post, Telnaes explained that the cartoon was a commentary on the executives' involvement in lucrative government contracts and their growing influence with Trump. While she acknowledged that cartoons sometimes face editorial feedback and revisions, she expressed concern over the rejection, which she said was not related to the clarity or execution of the cartoon but rather its point of view.

Telnaes further emphasized the vital role of editorial cartoonists in a democracy, referencing the courage of international colleagues who risk their lives to expose injustices. She criticized The Washington Post's owner, Jeff Bezos, for prioritizing relationships with powerful figures over the press's responsibility to uphold freedom and democracy. She concluded her post by reaffirming her commitment to holding truth to power, despite her departure from the newspaper.

Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump have had a rocky relationship over the years. Trump frequently criticised The Washington Post, owned by Bezos, accusing it of biased coverage during his first term. Trump also claimed the paper acted as a lobbyist for Amazon and accused the company of avoiding taxes, undercutting small retailers, and underpaying the U.S. Postal Service for deliveries.

The tensions extended to Amazon Web Services, which alleged Trump interfered to block a USD 10 billion Department of Defense cloud computing contract. Despite this fraught history, Bezos has taken steps to repair relations as Trump’s political fortunes have risen.

After an assassination attempt on Trump in July, Bezos posted on X, formerly Twitter, for the first time in nearly a year, praising Trump’s "grace and courage under literal fire" and expressing sympathy for the victims. Bezos also reportedly blocked The Washington Post from endorsing Kamala Harris, breaking long-standing tradition, and congratulated Trump on what he called "an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory" following the election.