Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist quits The Washington Post after Jeff Bezos cartoon is killed

Ann Telnaes, an editorial cartoonist at The Washington Post since 2008, announced her resignation after one of her cartoons was rejected. The cartoon, which depicted Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and other billionaires kneeling in front of a statue of President-elect Donald Trump.
In a Substack post, Telnaes explained that the cartoon was intended to criticize billionaire tech and media executives who, according to her, 'have been doing their best to curry favor' with Donald Trump.
Alongside Bezos, the cartoon shows Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, LA Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, and Walt Disney mascot Mickey Mouse.
In her post, Telnaes explained that the cartoon was a commentary on the executives' involvement in lucrative government contracts and their growing influence with Trump. While she acknowledged that cartoons sometimes face editorial feedback and revisions, she expressed concern over the rejection, which she said was not related to the clarity or execution of the cartoon but rather its point of view.
Telnaes further emphasized the vital role of editorial cartoonists in a democracy, referencing the courage of international colleagues who risk their lives to expose injustices. She criticized The Washington Post's owner, Jeff Bezos, for prioritizing relationships with powerful figures over the press's responsibility to uphold freedom and democracy. She concluded her post by reaffirming her commitment to holding truth to power, despite her departure from the newspaper.
Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump have had a rocky relationship over the years. Trump frequently criticised The Washington Post, owned by Bezos, accusing it of biased coverage during his first term. Trump also claimed the paper acted as a lobbyist for Amazon and accused the company of avoiding taxes, undercutting small retailers, and underpaying the U.S. Postal Service for deliveries.
The tensions extended to Amazon Web Services, which alleged Trump interfered to block a USD 10 billion Department of Defense cloud computing contract. Despite this fraught history, Bezos has taken steps to repair relations as Trump’s political fortunes have risen.
After an assassination attempt on Trump in July, Bezos posted on X, formerly Twitter, for the first time in nearly a year, praising Trump’s "grace and courage under literal fire" and expressing sympathy for the victims. Bezos also reportedly blocked The Washington Post from endorsing Kamala Harris, breaking long-standing tradition, and congratulated Trump on what he called "an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory" following the election.
The Post's opinions editor, David Shipley, responded to Telnaes' departure in a statement, acknowledging his respect for her and her work but disagreeing with her interpretation of the events. He explained that his decision was based on editorial judgment, emphasizing that the rejection was not due to any "malign force." Shipley clarified that the publication had recently published a column on the same subject as the cartoon and had another satirical piece scheduled for publication, with the only bias being against repetition.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post's White House economics reporter, Jeff Stein, shared the controversial cartoon and a link to Telnaes' Substack post on X.
Telnaes, a Pulitzer Prize winner for Editorial Cartooning in 2001, has consistently advocated for free speech and the role of editorial cartoons in fostering civic debate. She is currently on the advisory board of the Geneva-based Freedom Cartoonists Foundation and has previously served as a board member for Cartoonists Rights.
In her Substack post, Telnaes concluded with a powerful reminder from The Washington Post's own slogan: "Democracy Dies in Darkness."