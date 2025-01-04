South Korea's political crisis: what could happen next?

South Korean investigators attempted to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence Friday over a failed martial law bid but were blocked by his security forces.

They stood down just days before the arrest warrant expires on Monday.

AFP takes a look at what could happen next:

Another arrest

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) may attempt to execute the arrest warrant for Yoon again before the January 6 deadline.

"Future actions will be decided after further review," it said after halting its initial attempt.

If Yoon is arrested before that date, the CIO will have 48 hours to either request a new warrant for his formal arrest or release him.

Yoon's lawyers have repeatedly said that the warrant issued by the court is "unlawful" and "illegal", pledging to take further legal action against it.

The Presidential Security Service has also asserted that the CIO "unlawfully intruded" into the presidential residence and said it would hold the investigators "legally accountable" for their actions.

Two top officials from Yoon's presidential security service also refused a police request to appear for questioning on Saturday, citing the "serious nature" of protecting him, the service said in a statement sent to AFP.

Even if January 6 comes and goes, the CIO can reapply for the same seven-day detention warrant.

Stronger warrant

If they fail to detain Yoon before the January 6 deadline, investigators could seek a new, stronger arrest warrant that would allow them to detain him longer than the 48 hours allowed under the current court order.

Experts say it's likely a court would approve a stronger warrant, given that Yoon has already refused to appear for questioning three times and has not complied with the existing warrant.

A stronger warrant is typically issued when "a suspect refuses to cooperate with the investigation", political commentator Park Sang-byung told AFP.