Girl, you're no longer Governor: Musk's scathing dig at Trudeau; Trump challenges Greenland's sovereignty

Musk had previously suggested Canada should join the US if it couldn't manage aggressive tariffs. Following Trudeau’s resignation, Musk commented, "2025 is looking good," fueling speculation about future developments. Musk has long criticized Trudeau, even predicting his ouster and calling him "an insufferable tool."

Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Canada on Tuesday amid rising tensions over a potential trade war. He suggested that economic pressure, such as imposing heavy tariffs on Canadian goods, could lead to Canada becoming part of the U.S. When questioned about military action, Trump dismissed it but argued that eliminating borders could benefit national security. In response, Prime Minister Trudeau rejected the idea, asserting that there was no chance of Canada joining the U.S. and emphasizing the mutual benefits of their countries' trade and security relationship.

Meanwhile, Canadian Province Ontario's Premier Doug Ford responded to President-elect Donald Trump's comments about Canada potentially becoming part of the U.S., saying, "Canada is not for sale." Ford, who expressed his admiration for the U.S. and Trump as a businessman, made the remark on "Jesse Watters Primetime."