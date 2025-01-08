Girl, you're no longer Governor: Musk's scathing dig at Trudeau; Trump challenges Greenland's sovereignty

Elon Musk mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after Trudeau dismissed the idea of Canada merging with the US, a suggestion previously made by President-elect Donald Trump. Musk, echoing Trump’s style, called Trudeau the "governor of Canada" and dismissed his views, referencing Trudeau's announcement of stepping down as the Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister due to falling approval ratings.
"Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn't matter what you say," Musk wrote as a reply on Trudeau' post.
Musk had previously suggested Canada should join the US if it couldn't manage aggressive tariffs. Following Trudeau’s resignation, Musk commented, "2025 is looking good," fueling speculation about future developments. Musk has long criticized Trudeau, even predicting his ouster and calling him "an insufferable tool."
Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Canada on Tuesday amid rising tensions over a potential trade war. He suggested that economic pressure, such as imposing heavy tariffs on Canadian goods, could lead to Canada becoming part of the U.S. When questioned about military action, Trump dismissed it but argued that eliminating borders could benefit national security. In response, Prime Minister Trudeau rejected the idea, asserting that there was no chance of Canada joining the U.S. and emphasizing the mutual benefits of their countries' trade and security relationship.
Meanwhile, Canadian Province Ontario's Premier Doug Ford responded to President-elect Donald Trump's comments about Canada potentially becoming part of the U.S., saying, "Canada is not for sale." Ford, who expressed his admiration for the U.S. and Trump as a businessman, made the remark on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Donald Trump has also reignited his interest in acquiring Greenland, suggesting that it is crucial for U.S. national security and economic interests. While emphasizing the island's strategic location for military tracking of Chinese and Russian ships, Trump here also has proposed using "economic force" to secure it, such as imposing hefty tariffs.
In response, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stressed that the European Union would not tolerate threats to its sovereignty. Both Denmark and Greenland's leaders have rejected Trump's proposal, reiterating that Greenland's future lies with its people and not external powers. Denmark also reaffirmed its long-standing partnership with the U.S., while Greenland's prime minister pushes for independence.
Greenland's prime minister, Mute Egede, is pushing for independence and has also made clear the territory is not for sale. He was visiting Copenhagen on Wednesday.
Greenland, with a population of just 57,000, holds significant rare earth mineral deposits essential for high-tech industries. Though it enjoys autonomy, its economy relies on Danish subsidies. Many Greenlanders, including those interviewed by journalist Steffen Kretz, were "shocked" by Trump's military force suggestion. While a majority desire independence, there is recognition of the need for Denmark’s support for defense and economic stability. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., recently visited Greenland, posting a photo with locals in pro-Trump caps, stirring further conversation.