Calling women ‘household objects’, saying LGBT individuals have 'mental illness' no longer prohibited on Meta

In a significant policy shift, Meta now permits “allegations of mental illness or abnormality based on gender or sexual orientation,” citing the prevalence of political and religious discourse on transgender and LGBTQ+ topics and the common use of terms like “weird.”

This change effectively allows users to label transgender or gay individuals as mentally ill due to their gender expression or sexual orientation. Meta did not provide clarification despite requests to several media requests.

Meta's Spokesperson Corey Chambliss confirmed to news website WIRED that these relaxed restrictions will apply globally. When asked about policies in countries with strict hate speech laws, Chambliss referred to Meta's existing approach to aligning with local regulations.

Notably, Meta has removed a section of its policies that explicitly prohibited dehumanising references to transgender or non-binary individuals as “it” or referring to women as “household objects, property, or objects in general,” reported various news outlets.

Additionally, the opening statement explaining what the policies are “designed to allow room for” has been revised, with notable changes highlighted in bold:

People sometimes use sex- or gender-exclusive language when discussing access to spaces often limited by sex or gender, such as access to bathrooms, specific schools, specific military, law enforcement, or teaching roles, and health or support groups. Other times, they call for exclusion or use insulting language in the context of discussing political or religious topics, such as when discussing transgender rights, immigration, or homosexuality. Finally, sometimes people curse at a gender in the context of a romantic break-up. Our policies are designed to allow room for these types of speech.