Shotgun watch: LA fire evacuees guard against looters

ATLADENA: Nicholas Norman managed to save his home using little more than buckets of water when towering flames ripped through his neighborhood in a suburb of Los Angeles. But now he's facing a new danger: looters.

After surviving the terror of a chaotic wind-driven fire, Norman was at his Altadena house when he saw two suspicious men in the hours before dawn on Thursday.

"They were testing doors and looking in windows" of homes that had been evacuated, he told AFP.

Norman, a teacher, said a police officer friend told him that looters had been arrested a few blocks away just hours earlier.

So he decided to take matters into his own hands.

"I did the classic American thing: I went and got my shotgun and I sat out there, and put a light on so they knew people were there," he said.