Anger and resentment rise in Los Angeles over fire response

ALTADENA: After being largely reduced to ashes by wildfire, Altadena was being patrolled by National Guard soldiers on Friday.

For residents of this devastated Los Angeles suburb, the arrival of these men in uniform is too little, too late.

"We didn't see a single firefighter while we were throwing buckets of water to defend our house against the flames" on Tuesday night, said Nicholas Norman, 40.

"They were too busy over in the Palisades saving the rich and famous's properties, and they let us common folks burn," said the teacher.

But the fire did not discriminate.

In the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the first to be hit by the flames this week, wealthy residents share the same resentment toward the authorities.

"Our city has completely let us down," said Nicole Perri, outraged by the fact that hydrants being used by firefighters ran dry or lost pressure.

Her lavish Palisades home was burnt to cinders. In a state of shock, the 32-year-old stylist wants to see accountability.

"Things should have been in place that could have prevented this," she told AFP.

"We've lost everything, and I just feel zero support from our city, our horrible mayor and our governor."