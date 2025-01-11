Greenland's leader says his people don't want to be Americans, but open to negotiations

COPENHAGEN: Greenland's prime minister said Friday that the mineral-rich Arctic territory's people don't want to be Americans, but that he understands U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's interest in the island given its strategic location and he's open to greater cooperation with Washington.

The comments from the Greenlandic leader, Múte B. Egede, came after Trump said earlier this week that he wouldn't rule out using force or economic pressure in order to make Greenland — a semiautonomous territory of Denmark — a part of the United States. Trump said that it was a matter of national security for the U.S.

Egede acknowledged that Greenland is part of the North American continent, and “a place that the Americans see as part of their world.” He said he hasn't spoken to Trump, but that he's open to discussions about what “unites us.”

“Cooperation is about dialogue. Cooperation means that you will work towards solutions,” he said.

Egede has been calling for independence for Greenland, casting Denmark as a colonial power that hasn't always treated the Indigenous Inuit population well.

“Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic,” he said at a news conference alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.