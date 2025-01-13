'Our country is not for sale': Former ally of Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh warns Trump

Leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and an earlier ally of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh, issued a warning to US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, regarding his proposed plans to annex Canada.
"I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country (Canada) is not for sale. Not now, not ever," Jagmeet Singh said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Singh added that Canadians are proud people who are ready to "fight like hell to defend" their country.
The NDP leader however also mentioned about supporting the US amid the Los Angeles fire that resulted in the death of at least 24 people, saying it is "who we are... we show up and support our neighbours."
"If Donald Trump thinks he can pick a fight with us, there will be a price to pay. I have committed that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on us, we should respond with retaliatory tariffs in kind. I think that anyone running as Prime Minister should do the same," he said in the video.
Donald Trump has been vocal about his intentions to incorporate Canada as the 51st state of the United States. In a December post on his social media platform, 'Truth Social,' Trump claimed, "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State."
On Christmas Day, he outlined the potential advantages of such a move, stating, "Their taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the World."
Earlier in the month, following Justin Trudeau's resignation, Trump revisited the idea of a merger, saying, "If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"
Justin Trudeau swiftly dismissed the proposal, stating, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States."
He further emphasised, "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner."
In a letter shared on X, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said that she consulted with colleagues and advisors, many urging her to seek the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada. However, she recognised that addressing pressing international challenges, including tariff threats from the US President-elect, must take priority.
“This is happening now. As Minister of Foreign Affairs, I must dedicate every minute of my time and all my energy to defending the interests of Canadians. Which is exactly what I am doing and will continue to do,” it read.
Sources stated that Canada is ready to respond with a comprehensive list of tariffs on American goods if President-elect Donald Trump moves forward with his plan to impose a 25 per cent import tax on Canadian goods.
In 2023, the United States imported goods worth USD 419 billion from Canada, which is also the largest source of foreign oil for the US.
(With inputs from Harpreet Bajwa)