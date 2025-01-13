'Our country is not for sale': Former ally of Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh warns Trump

Singh added that Canadians are proud people who are ready to "fight like hell to defend" their country.

The NDP leader however also mentioned about supporting the US amid the Los Angeles fire that resulted in the death of at least 24 people, saying it is "who we are... we show up and support our neighbours."

"If Donald Trump thinks he can pick a fight with us, there will be a price to pay. I have committed that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on us, we should respond with retaliatory tariffs in kind. I think that anyone running as Prime Minister should do the same," he said in the video.

Donald Trump has been vocal about his intentions to incorporate Canada as the 51st state of the United States. In a December post on his social media platform, 'Truth Social,' Trump claimed, "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State."