Israel's full cabinet convenes to vote on Gaza ceasefire deal after security cabinet approval

JERUSALEM: Israel's cabinet convened on Friday to vote on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that should take effect this weekend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

The agreement, which was earlier approved by the security cabinet, would halt fighting and bombardment in Gaza's deadliest-ever war. It would also launch on Sunday the release of hostages held in the territory since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Under the deal struck by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, the following weeks should also see the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The justice ministry published a list of 95 Palestinians to be freed starting Sunday, "subject to government approval." They include 69 women, 16 men and 10 minors.

The Israel Prison Service said it would prevent any "public displays of joy" when Palestinian prisoners are released.

Israeli strikes have killed dozens since the ceasefire deal was announced. The military said on Thursday it had hit about 50 targets across Gaza over the previous 24 hours. The ceasefire would take effect on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

Saying the proposed deal "supports achieving the objectives of the war", Netanyahu's office announced that the security cabinet recommended that the government approve it. Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said the Palestinian Authority has completed preparations "to assume full responsibility in Gaza" after the war.

Even before the truce begins, displaced Gazans were preparing to return home. "I will go to kiss my land," said Nasr al-Gharabli, who fled his home in Gaza City for a camp further south. "If I die on my land, it would be better than being here as a displaced person."

In Israel, there was joy but also anguish over the remaining hostages taken in the Hamas attack. Kfir Bibas, whose second birthday falls on Saturday, is the youngest hostage.

Hamas said in November 2023 that Kfir, his four-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shiri had died in an air strike, but with the Israeli military yet to confirm their deaths, many are clinging to hope. "I think of them, these two little redheads, and I get shivers," said 70-year-old Osnat Nyska, whose grandchildren attended nursery with the Bibas brothers.