Netanyahu confirms hostage release deal; Israel kills at least 87 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire announcement

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas on Friday. The announcement comes a day after the Israeli cabinet delayed approval for the deal reached on Wednesday, amid protests from several ministers.

Confirming that a deal has been reached for the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, Netanyahu informed that he would convene his security Cabinet later Friday to approve the long-awaited agreement.

Israel initially delayed a vote on the ceasefire deal on Thursday, accusing Palestinian militant group Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt to gain further concessions — without specifying which parts.

In a briefing Thursday, David Mencer, an Israeli government spokesman, said Hamas' new demands dealt with the deployment of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi corridor, the narrow strip bordering Egypt that Israeli troops seized in May.

Hamas denied the claims, with Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, saying the militant group "is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by the mediators."

The ceasefire agreement has drawn fierce resistance from Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, on whose support the Israeli prime minister depends to remain in power. On Thursday, Israel's hardline national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened to quit the government if Israel approves the ceasefire.

Israeli airstrikes, meanwhile, killed at least 87 Palestinians including 21 children and 25 women, since the announcement of the ceasfire deal on Wednesday, reported Al Jazeera.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called on Israel and Hamas to implement a Gaza ceasefire plan "without any delay" in an exclusive interview Thursday with The Associated Press. Egypt has been a key mediator between the enemies for years and a leading player in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The deal announced Wednesday would see a pause in the attacks with a view to permanently end Israel's 15-month-long "genocidal" war on Gaza that has destabilized the Middle East and sparked worldwide protests. It will also see the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Around 250 Israelis were taken hostage by Hamas in cross-border attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people on October 7, 2023.

Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza since then has killed atleast than 46,707 Palestinians including more than 18000 children, over 200 journalists and at least a thousand healthcare workers. Israel's war on Gaza, termed by many including UN experts as a "genocide" has pushed about 90% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes. Hundreds of thousands are struggling with hunger and disease in squalid tent camps on the coast, amid Israel's continuous blockade of humanitarian aid into the territory.

A phased withdrawal and hostage release with potential pitfalls

Under the deal reached Wednesday, 33 of some 100 hostages who remain in Gaza are set to be released over the next six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israeli forces will pull back from many areas, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians would be able to return to what's left of their homes, and there would be a surge of humanitarian assistance.