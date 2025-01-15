Israel, Hamas agree deal for ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release, say officials

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday reached a ceasefire agreement to pause the brutal war in Gaza, which began over a year ago and facilitate the release of hostages, following talks in Doha.

Pressure to put an end to the fighting had ratcheted up in recent days, as mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US intensified efforts to secure a deal.

Hamas told Al Jazeera that its delegation approved the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which was presented to mediators.

A US official also confirmed the deal, but Israel has yet to respond.

On Wednesday, a source close to the talks said Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani was "meeting Hamas negotiators in his office for (a) final push" to seal the deal.

The source, briefed on the talks, later told AFP that a "Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal (was) reached following (the) Qatari PM's meeting with Hamas negotiators and separately Israeli negotiators in his office."

The announcement comes after months of failed bids to end the deadliest war in Gaza's history, and days ahead of the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump, who immediately hailed the deal before it was officially announced by the White House.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.