Gaza ceasefire: How Qatar gambled on truce deal and won

DOHA: Qatar faced criticism over its mediation between Israel and Hamas, but after more than a year of war in Gaza, the tiny emirate emerged a winner after it announced a ceasefire deal. The joint mediation was carried out with the United States and Egypt but centred on the small, gas-rich peninsula which is home to three million people.

Qatar hosts Hamas's political office, giving it unique access to the group -- but also fuelling accusations that it supports the Palestinian militants, which Doha has always denied.

During the mediation, Qatar was hit by criticism from US and Israeli lawmakers and a shadowy influence campaign including billboards in New York's Times Square targeting the Gulf state's rulers.

But on Wednesday, two months after pausing its role as mediator, Qatar announced a six-week truce and hostage and prisoner exchange, with hopes of sealing a permanent ceasefire.

The fragile deal has yet to be approved by Israel's cabinet.

Andreas Krieg, a Middle East security specialist at King's College London, said Qatar's mediation "was always a tool of statecraft to get relevance and acceptance globally and most importantly in the United States."

Neil Quilliam, associate fellow of the Chatham House think tank's Middle East and North Africa Programme, said "Qatar is the most experienced mediator in the region and it has passed through many phases to get to where it is now."

"It has enjoyed successes and endured failures, and it has also sought to play a more muscular role in the region," he added.