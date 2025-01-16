India welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hostage release deal between Hamas and Israel

NEW DELHI: India welcomed the three-phase ceasefire and hostages release agreement between Israel and Hamas, expressing hope that it would lead to a "safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance" to the people of Gaza.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope this will result in a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We have consistently called for the release of all hostages, a ceasefire, and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," MEA added.

The ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, the group controlling Gaza, was announced on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

The deal follows 15 months of conflict that devastated the Gaza Strip and escalated tensions in many parts of the region. It is expected to come into effect on Sunday if both sides fully approve it.