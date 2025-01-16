Trump and Biden both claim credit for Gaza ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are both claiming credit for Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal in Gaza on Wednesday after the White House brought Trump's Middle East envoy into negotiations that have dragged on for months.

Trump wasted no time in asserting he was the moving force behind the deal. Biden, meanwhile, stressed that the deal was reached under "the precise contours" of a plan that he set out in late May.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," Trump wrote on social media. "I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

Trump added that his incoming Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff — who was participating in the talks in Doha, Qatar — would continue "to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven."

Biden said from the White House that "my diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done."